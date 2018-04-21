Matheran Hill Railway becomes 'green line' with new solar energy plants

The Central Railway's Matheran Hill Railway has become a 'green line' in the true sense

The Central Railway's Matheran Hill Railway has become a 'green line' in the true sense. All the stations along the line, including Jummapatti, Waterpipe, Aman Lodge and Matheran, have been provided with solar energy plants with a capacity between 500-1000 Wp (watt peak), and wind mills of 6.1 kWp, including energy efficient LED lights and fans.

The power generation capacity of each system at Jummapatti, Waterpipe, Aman Lodge is 75-80 kWh, and at Matheran it is 680-690 kWh per month. The electricity supply from these renewable sources will bring down the hill railway station's power bill drastically, resulting in savings of R2.07 lakh per year, besides reducing its carbon footprint.

