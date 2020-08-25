Matheran road's steep incline to be cut to size

A team of senior MMRDA officials on Monday visited Matheran, following a story by mid-day, which highlighted the need to flatten the steep incline. The incline at the entry of the Matheran road that was being worked upon by MMRDA contractors had been bothering residents, who had complained that the new Rs 46-crore worth work had failed to yield promised results, and was still proving difficult for cart pullers and walkers. After the article, it will now be flattened.

mid-day took up the issue in its August 14 edition (Rs 46-crore work down the incline in Matheran?) drawing the attention of the concerned authorities. "We are thankful to mid-day for highlighting an issue that bothered one and all at Matheran. A team of engineers and officers came down to Matheran today and discussed in detail all aspects on cutting down of the incline to a comfortable level," local resident Sunil Shinde said. The work was a part of the 5-km stretch between Dasturi Naka and Pandey playground at Matheran.

"The removal of this steep incline will single-handedly help in transformation of this hill station. Near Aman Lodge station, there was a slope and then a steep incline. These ups and downs are the main hurdle for hand carts and those getting heavy material. The work has been completed for about 50 metres properly till a small culvert. We had originally suggested the downhill slope be flattened and merged with the incline so that it becomes even. This has been agreed upon today. Once that is done, it will be very convenient for hand-cart pullers to get material and requirements into the township, as one cartload carries about a 1,000kg essentials, etc," former Matheran town council president Manoj Khedkar told mid-day.

"The work is being done with completely eco-friendly material and there is absolutely no use of concrete. Basalt and laterite stone with clay are being used everywhere. In addition to this, at a personal level, I make it a point to plant about 1,000 saplings every year to control erosion and to maintain overall greenery," he said.

"The article made a big difference as earlier no one was even ready to meet us and today everyone was there, including the contractor and his team. This will prove to be of big help to all of us," Shinde said.

