Matheran's stone walls taking away habitat of reptiles, say naturalists

Experts say the walls provide cover for small reptiles but also hinder the movement of several other species; (right) a Bamboo pit viper sighted in Matheran. Pic/Omkar Patil

As the MMRDA has started developmental work in Matheran, which involves the construction of trails and beautification of various points, wildlife lovers and experts feel that the laying of stone walls and chain-link fences around them will cause hurdles for reptiles wanting to cross from one side to the other.

Four viewing points have been included in the development work — Panorama, Myra, Heart and Echo and 60 per cent of work has been completed after securing permissions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Matheran Monitoring Committee, Forest department and the Matheran Municipal Council.

Naturalist and wildlife lover Omkar Patil said, "The wall has led to habitat loss for animals which a layperson does not realise. The snakes which rely on camouflage are exposed and we have seen Bamboo pit vipers and vine snakes hanging on such railings. With their cover blown off, they find less food and have reduced lifespans. They are also exposed to poachers."

'Know the innate beauty'

Wildlife lovers have also claimed that modernisation over the years and the new walls have reduced sightings of frogs and snakes. "Matheran is more than just a toy train, lodges and horse rides. It's a beautiful habitat which should be protected. Its inclusion in the Eco-Sensitive Zone is important and so is getting people aware of its innate beauty," Patil said.

Snake species found in Matheran include Saw-Scaled viper, Common krait, Spectacled Cobra, Checkered keelback, Buff striped keelback, Russell's viper, green vine snake and slender coral snake. Amphibians sighted in the area include Indian bullfrog, common Indian toads including Skittering frog, cricket frogs, Narrow-mouthed frogs, etc. While gecko species include the Banded gecko, Rock gecko, Roux's forest lizard. Various species of skinks are also found.

Herpetologist Varad Giri said, "The stone structure is both good and bad. Good because it makes for a decent hiding place for many small reptiles. Also, it appears to be quite porous. It is bad because it arrests movement of land-dwelling species, it will become a barrier."

Development tussle

It also seems that there is a tussle between the pro-development and anti-development factions. Sunil Shinde, a resident said, "During Cyclone Nisarga over 2,000 trees fell and an activist visited Matheran to see the damage. They never planted a seed in the town but want to halt development. If they are really serious, they could have found a solution for the dumping of horse dung."

