Matheran's toy train gets ready to roll

Nov 30, 2018, 10:17 IST | A Correspondent

While six-coach trains will run on the entire route, the small stretch between Aman Lodge and Matheran will get eight-coach trains from today

The train is also likely to have an air-conditioned coach soon

The iconic Neral-Matheran train is back in action. Six trains will start plying between Neral and Matheran from December 5. While six-coach trains will run on the entire route, the small stretch between Aman Lodge and Matheran will get eight-coach trains from today.

"There was just one train going up and one coming down across the Neral-Matheran route all this while. From December 5, there will be three travelling up and three down," a Central Railway spokesperson said. The CR is also in the process of including an air-conditioned coach in one of the three trains, but is still awaiting a fare structure. Once finalised, it will be up and running by the end of December. Also, an additional pair of services will run on the route this weekend, at 9 am from Neral and 2.20 pm from Matheran.

