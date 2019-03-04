Mathew Selt clinches Indian Open title

other-sports

Mathew Selt clinched his maiden ranking professional title, getting the better of Lyu Haotian by five frames to three in a hard-fought final of the Indian Open world-ranking snooker tournament yesterday.

Selt also pocketed a cool GBP 50,000 (approx Rs 46 lakh) for his effort. While Selt had put out defending champion John Higgins 4-2 in the first semi-final of the morning, Haotian strung rallied from 0-2 down to send Anthony Hamilton packing.

In the late evening final, Haotian came back sensationally in the third frame with a break of 115 after going down in the first two. From 0-2 down he went ahead 3-2 before Selt came up with a century break to make it 3-3. Game 7 saw a lot of safety play before Haotian missed an easy pot on the black. Selt took over from there to clinch that frame and then the title.

