Mathura: Policeman carries pregnant woman to hospital

national

The incident took place on September 14 when the policeman, Sonu Kumar was at the Mathura Cantt railway station and saw some commotion there.

Representational picture

In a heartwarming incident, a policeman carried a pregnant woman in his arms and took her to the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura after ambulance failed to reach her on time. The incident took place on September 14 when the policeman, Sonu Kumar was at the Mathura Cantt railway station and saw some commotion there.

On inquiring about the matter, he saw a woman undergoing labor pain at the station. Kumar, who was on his way to the court, immediately rushed to help her and called an ambulance.

After ambulance failed to reach her even hours of waiting, Kumar took the woman to the nearest medical facility on an e-rickshaw. Upon reaching there, he was told that the woman needs to be admitted. The police officer then asked for a stretcher but even that was unavailable.

Seeing the women's deteriorating condition, Kumar, subsequently, carried her in his arms and took her to the district hospital. 'I saw the woman was in pain and her husband was asking people for help. I called for the ambulance, but it wasn't available. So I took her to the hospital where she gave birth to a baby,' said Kumar.

The woman delivered a baby boy in the hospital. The woman, Bhavana, a resident of Ballabgarh and her husband Mahesh endlessly thanked the police officer for saving the lives of both the woman and her child. 'We are really thankful to the police officer for his help,' said Mahesh.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever