Matoshri English Medium School have field day

national

On the opening day, the Koregaon Park-based school had the distinction of qualifying in the Under-12, 14 and 16 age-groups to earn this distinction

Matoshri English Medium (Yellow) vs Ideal English Medium School (Blue) in action. Pics/ Chaitraly Deshmukh

Matoshri English Medium School had a field day making it to the next round in all three age group categories in the Srujan Super Cup 2019 Six-A-Side Slum Football at the Tiger Play Turf Creaticity Mall, on Sunday in Pune.

On the opening day, the Koregaon Park-based school had the distinction of qualifying in the Under-12, 14 and 16 age-groups to earn this distinction.

In the Under-12 boys’ section, Matoshri School drew with Ideal English Medium School 0-0 and then held on to a Rehan Ashraf (5th minute) goal to down the same opponents in a two-team Pune Zone group match.

Later, in the Under-14 boys’ Matoshri School began with a loss to Ideal English Medium School 0-1 and later beat Mighty Storm 2-0 after Noha Thakur (3rd), Vishnu Pawar (15th) scored. Matoshri finished with one win and one loss and qualified.



Matoshri English Medium (Yellow) vs Ideal English Medium School (White & Yellow) in action

In the Inder-16 age-section, Matoshri registered a hat-trick of wins. First, they beat Ideal English Medium School 1-0 with Rupesh Mhaske (7th) scoring the winner. Next up, Matoshri led by a three-goal effort by Rupesh Mhaske (2nd, 11th, 13th) downed Pujya Kasturba Gandhi School. In their third match, Matoshri downed Mighty Storm 3-0 with Rupesh Mhaske scoring a brace (5th, 10th) and Gautam Chavan (14th) completing the tally.

Each game was played for a 14-minute duration, with each half being of seven minutes.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Paresh Shivalkar, the city’s first professional football player in the presence of Vikrant Indulkar, member of the organising committee.

Action now shifts to PCMC for teams based in the twin township.

RESULTS

Boys, Under-12: Group-A: Ideal English Medium School: 0 drew with Matoshri English Medium School: 0; Matoshri English Medium School: 1 (Rehan Ashraf) bt Ideal English Medium School: 0

Boys, Under-14, Group-A: Ideal English Medium School: 1 (Sameer Shaikh) bt Matoshri English Medium School: 0; Mighty Storm: 1 (Umesh Lohar) bt Ideal English Medium School: 0; Matoshri English Medium School: 2 (Noha Thakur, Vishnu Pawar) bt Mighty Storm: 0

Boys, Under-16, Group-A: Matoshri English Medium School: 1 (Rupesh Mhaske) bt Ideal English Medium School: 0; Pujya Kasturba Gandhi School: 1 (Sahil Shaikh) bt Mighty Storm: 0; Matoshri English Medium School: 3 (Rupesh Mhaske 3) bt Pujya Kasturba Gandhi School: 0; Ideal English Medium School: 2 (Faizan Tamboli 2) bt Mighty Storm: 1 (Girish Dhokade); Matoshri English Medium School: 3 (Rupesh Mhaske 2, Gautam Chavan) bt Mighty Storm: 0; Ideal English Medium School: 0 drew with Pujya Kasturba Gandhi School: 0.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates