Matt Damon in talks to star in King of Oil

Martian star Matt Damon is close to lock a deal with Universal Picture for the film The King of Oil. If the talks are finalised, the 47-year-old actor will play the role of fugitive billionaire commodities trader Marc Rich in the film.

Based on Daniel Ammann's book The King of Oil: The Secret Lives of Marc Rich, the film will be produced by A Quiet Place star John Krasinski via his banner Sunday Night Productions. Rich was a powerful oil and commodities trader who founded Glencore before being indicted in 1983 on 65 criminal counts, including tax evasion. He received a controversial pardon from US President Bill Clinton on his last day in office and died in 2013 at age 78 after living abroad for many years.

The screenplay will be adapted by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project will be co-produced by Allyson Seeger along with Vincent Sieber and Uri Singer. Damon and Krasinski have earlier collaborated on Gus Van Sant's Promised Land and Manchester by the Sea.

