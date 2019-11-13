Matt Damon stepped on a python in Chris Hemsworth's home turf
During a TV show, Matt Damon revealed how he managed to step on an eight-foot python when leaving his car during a visit to his friend back in March
Actor Matt Damon has revealed that he stepped on an eight-foot python while visiting his star friend Chris Hemsworth in Australia. He regularly takes his family to visit Hemsworth in Australia. During a TV show, Damon revealed how he managed to step on an eight-foot python when leaving his car during a visit to his friend back in March, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"I stepped on a snake last time I was there -- like an eight-foot python!" he recalled. "I was getting out of a car. That's how many things in Australia are crazy - I was getting out of a car in a neighbourhood that borders an area with trees going down to the beach."
Wearing a pair of flip flops, it took him a few seconds to realise he had stepped on the snake. "I got out of the car and stepped on something that felt like a large piece of wood, and I looked down and it was a snake. It didn't even really notice that I was on it," he said. He also shared that the family trip before saw his youngest daughter, Stella, nine, getting bitten by a jellyfish.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena flirts with Sidharth, Mahira Sharma's huge fight with Paras