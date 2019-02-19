Matt Smith defends playing a gay character in Mapplethorpe

hollywood

Matt Smith has defended his decision to play a homosexual character in his upcoming film

Matt Smith

The Crown star Matt Smith has defended his decision to play a homosexual character in his upcoming film. According to Vulture, the 36-year-old actor gave his views on the debate over whether LGBTQ+ roles should only be played by LGBTQ+ actors during a session.

He said an actor's sexual orientation should have not any "bearing" on the roles they are offered. "I think your sexual orientation, or your sex and your choices outside of work, shouldn't influence -- in either way, positive or negative -- what happens. So, to me, it doesn't matter if you're gay or straight. That has no bearing on whether you should get the part," Smith said.

Smith next stars as gay photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in Ondi Timoner's biographical drama "Mapplethorpe". "Where does it stop? Like, do we then say, do we apply that logic to going, 'OK, I've got a part, and it's playing a brother, and he's addicted to heroin.' Do we then go to people that have only taken heroin?" he asked.

Eliza Dushku, one of the producers of the film, said it was an "important discussion", to which Smith agreed, saying, "Good that it's being had".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever