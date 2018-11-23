Matteo: Music is moving extremely fast

things-to-do

Ahead of his gig in the city, we throw three questions at Matteo, founding member of French trio Chinese Man

In what ways are your DJ sets musically different from that of Chinese Man?

I play a lot of different kinds of music, and I try to mix and create an eclectic vibe between hip-hop, soul, electronic, Balkan, Turkish, etc. But when all three of us are playing as Chinese Man, we play our own tracks [which fall broadly under the trip-hop genre].

Is there a concern about the way electronic music is produced and consumed these days?

Things are going really fast right now. It's a bit extreme, but it's like that. You sometimes focus on one or two tracks and find a way to release it. And you can now also discover a lot of artistes [online], and that's another way to produce and listen to music. I think that our role as DJs is to listen to and find good music, and that holds the same for a producer. But we need to find creative solutions on how to release tracks. And in a certain way, that's really exciting, because it means spending more time on finding new ideas!

Can you describe all that you experienced in India the last time you were here, in 2016?

We were here the last time to record some artistes for our album SHIKANTAZA. It was perfect; these kinds of conditions are ideal. I mean, creating a link between artistes is one of the most exciting things. Plus, we have some really good souveniers.

ON: November 25, 6 pm onwards

AT: The Daily Bar & Kitchen, ground floor, Swami Vivekananda Road, behind Shoppers Stop, Bandra West.

CALL: 9920446633

