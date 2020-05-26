Matthew McConaughey delivers 110,000 masks to Texas hospitals

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, along with his wife, model Camila Alves, has delivered 110,000 masks to the local hospitals in his home state of Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar winner teamed up with car company Lincoln, with whom he is a spokesperson, for the initiative. McConaughey took to Facebook to share his picture with Alves in a truck on delivery duty.

"Me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas," he wrote alongside the photo which showed the couple in masks and headgear. Last month, McConaughey hosted a virtual bingo night for isolated seniors in Texas.

