Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Kate Beckinsale to star in Toff Guys

hollywood

Henry Golding, Kate Beckinsale and Matthew McConaughey will headline the cast of Guy Ritchie's new feature Toff Guys

Crazy Rich Asians breakout star Henry Golding is all set to act alongside Kate Beckinsale and Matthew McConaughey in a new film. The three actors will headline the cast of Guy Ritchie's new feature "Toff Guys", Miramax Studio said in a statement.

The film, set around the modern marijuana industry, follows a British drug lord attempting to cash out on his highly profitable empire by selling it off to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Ritchie, who is currently directing the upcoming live-action take on Aladdin, has penned the script along with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson.

"McConaughey as the inside outsider with Henry and Kate will make for a thrilling Guy Ritchie ride," said CEO Bill Block in the statement. The film is set to start shooting later this year in the England.

