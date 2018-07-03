Matthew McConaughey talks about his decision to shift from romcoms

Matthew McConaughey is now looking forward to the release of his next White Boy Rick, the latest drama from "71 director Yann Demange

Matthew McConaughey has weighed upon his decision to stop featuring in romantic comedies and instead opting for serious deep acting roles. The 48-year-old actor started out his Hollywood career with a string of romcoms and turned towards more diverse roles with films such as Mud, Magic Mike, The Wolf of Wall Street and Interstellar for the experience.

His decision ultimately bore the fruit and he won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Ron Woodroof, a cowboy diagnosed with AIDS in the biographical film Dallas Buyers Club. "That whole thing was much less of a 180 for myself than people seemed to think. There was this narrative of then and now. I didn't get a new acting coach or take a new class. I just said, 'F**k the bucks - I'm going for the experience' in the things I was choosing," McConaughey told Cigar Aficionado.

"I quit trying to project how something would be received and decided to just be an actor for hire again. I love being an actor and going as deep as you can in a role, to really commit to the craft. I put my head down and went after roles that scared me," he added.

The actor is now looking forward to the release of his next White Boy Rick, the latest drama from 71 director Yann Demange.

