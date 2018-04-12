Matthew McConaughey's 'White Boy Rick' to release in September

Directed by Yann Damange, it is set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and follows the real-life story of Rick Wershe (Merritt), a teenage police undercover informant who became a drug dealer



The release of Matthew McConaughey-starrer White Boy Rick has been pushed back by a month. Sony Pictures has announced that the film, which also stars Richie Merritt, Bel Powley, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, will get a limited release on September 14 before expanding countrywide on September 21, reported Variety.

Directed by Yann Damange, it is set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and follows the real-life story of Rick Wershe (Merritt), a teenage police undercover informant who became a drug dealer. McConaughey plays his father. Sony also said that "Alpha", directed by Albert Hughes and starring Kodi Smit-McPhee, will release on August 17, the original release date of "White Boy Rick".

