Matthew Perry is finally going home after being discharged

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry is finally heading home, spending last three months hospitalized after a gastrointestinal surgery. The actor revealed on Twitter recently about his hospital stay, writing, "Three months in a hospital bed. Check."

The 49-year-old star penned his first tweet in nearly six months. A source said "He's good," reported People. In August, the news came out that the actor was recovering after undergoing a surgery. A rep for the actor told People that "Matthew Perry recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation. He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals."

A gastrointestinal perforation "occurs when a hole forms all the way through the stomach, large bowel, or small intestine. It can be due to a number of different diseases, including appendicitis and diverticulitis. It can also be the result of trauma, such as a knife wound or gunshot wound,' according to Healthline.

A three-month bedridden recovery is normal for Perry's condition currently. The '17 Again' actor has always been vocal about his health battles including his struggles with alcohol and Vicodin addiction. In 2013, Perry told People, "I couldn't stop, eventually things got so bad that I couldn't hide it, and then everybody knew."

He has also become a voice for the people struggling with addictions. Perry told The Hollywood Reporter, "You can't have a drug problem for 30 years and then expect to have it be solved in 28 days," speaking in a video for Phoenix House, a California-based treatment center where Perry had undergone treatment. In the honour of his road to recovery, the actor was given the 2015 Phoenix Rising Award.

