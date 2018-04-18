Matthew Perry sells mid-century home for USD 12.5 million

Matthew Perry, famous for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, publicly listed the three-bedroom mid-century house for four months last year for USD 13.5 million before taking it off the market in October



Actor Matthew Perry has reportedly sold his home by the Sunset Strip here for USD 12.5 million. Perry, 48, famous for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, publicly listed the three-bedroom mid-century house for four months last year for USD 13.5 million before taking it off the market in October.

It is now sold in what appears to be an off-market deal logged in property records 10 days ago, reported latimes.com. The buyer is listed in records under a California company called Jungle Kerry Inc.

The 3,800 sq ft home was built in 1962 in the style of the iconic Case Study Houses, three dozen houses commissioned from major architects in the era of efficiency post World War II.

