Mauli Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh and Saiyami Kher's film looks promising

regional-cinema

Riteish Deshmukh's strong performance and witty lines in the Mauli trailer will clearly win your hearts

Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the film. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

The trailer of Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi venture, Mauli has finally hit the marquee, and it looks quite promising. The film has all the ingredients required to make a massy entertainer film. From actress Saiyami Kher's rustic look and effortless command over the regional language to powerful punch lines by Riteish Deshmukh, it has all. The film also stars Jitendra Joshi, Siddhartha Jadhav.

Watch the trailer here:

After his 2014 film, Lai Bhaari, which smashed box office records in the Marathi film industry, Riteish is back with his robust performance. Talking about this film's music, duo Ajay-Atul has been roped in to create music for Mauli. The composer duo has graced the screen for the song, 'Maaji Pandharichi Maay', at Deshmukh's behest. While the song forms a part of the climax, Deshmukh has shot for a special promotional video featuring Ajay-Atul alongside him and lead actor Saiyami Kher.

Produced by Riteish Deshmukh, the film is slated to release on December 14, and had made space for Shah Rukh Khan's Zero by shifting Mauli's release date.

