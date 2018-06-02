Mauricio Pochettino keeps Real Madrid door open

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino responded yesterday to speculation that he is Real Madrid's favoured candidate to succeed Zinedine Zidane as coach by saying: "What will be, will be," Pochettino said yesterday



Mauricio Pochettino

"I have a five-year deal with Tottenham and I'm very happy at the club. My commitment is at a maximum level. We need to relax and take things as they come. After that we'll see what happens," he added. Pochettino said he could understand the pressure that the Frenchman had been under. "When a name is associated with Real Madrid, the expectations are immense," he said.

