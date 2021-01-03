Mauricio Pochettino returns to PSG as boss

Paris St Germain on Saturday officially announced Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. The French Ligue 1 club said in a statement that the Argentinian former Tottenham Hotspur manager has signed a contract until June 30, 2022 plus an optional year.

This will be Pochettino's second stint at the Parc des Princes, having made 70 competitive appearances for PSG as a defender between 2001 and 2003.

"I return to the club today with a lot of ambition and humility, while also being very eager to work with some of the most talented players in the world," said Pochettino in the club's statement.

"This team has fantastic potential and I will do everything with my staff to optimize the results of Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions. We will also do our utmost to give our team that combative and offensive playing identity that Parisian supporters have always loved."

Pochettino was previously the manager of Tottenham Hotspur from 2014 to 2019 and led the team to the final of the Champions League in the 2018/19 season.

