Max Verstappen's achievement is incredible: Horner

Red Bull boss Christian Horner. Pic/AFP

Red Bull boss Christian Horner described Max Verstappen's triumph in Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix as 'an incredible achievement' but lamented Daniel Ricciardo's enforced retirement. "It's an incredible achievement for Max to win," he said.

"It was a continuation from Austin and he was incredible, but the thing that feels bittersweet is that we should have had them both up there. "You could see from the moment Max arrived at the track this morning, the determination in his eyes - he wanted it so much.

"He nailed the start, while Daniel picked up a bit too much wheel spin. That was the difference and then he commanded the race from there. "Max absolutely nailed it and then it was all about tyre-management, but he did that brilliantly. "After the second pit stop, we could see there was plenty of life left and that's why we did the one-stop with Daniel. "It was just a pity that he could not finish."

