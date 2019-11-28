Anil Kumble mesmerised by tigress Maya at Tadoba Andhari National Park

India spin great Anil Kumble recently visited the Tadoba Andhari National Park in Chandrapur and was impressed with the sighting of one of the queens of the jungle, Maya, a tigress.

Anil Kumble took to photo-sharing website Instagram and shared a series of photographs and wrote: "I had a once in a lifetime sighting of Maya, the tigress, protecting her territory. The picture depicts the ferocious chase that culminated in a fight and a civilised way of asking the intruder to leave." Check out Anil Kumble's full post below.

Anil Kumble is regarded as one of India's finest spinners ever to play the game. He was famous for his 'googly' delivery. In his 18-year cricket career, Kumble has taken 619 wickets in Tests and 337 wickets in ODIs.

