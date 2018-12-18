Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya added to team

cricket

Shaw had suffered a left ankle injury while attempting a catch in a practice game against Cricket Australia XI

Mayank Agarwal

Injured Prithvi Shaw was yesterday ruled out of the entire Test series against Australia with the BCCI replacing the young opener with Mayank Agarwal. Shaw had suffered a left ankle injury while attempting a catch in a practice game against Cricket Australia XI.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mayank Agarwal as his replacement," said a BCCI release. The selectors have also added all-rounder Hardik Pandya to India's squad for the third and fourth Test to be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

