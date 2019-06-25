Mayanka Sharma Patel's height helps her bag role in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

television

Mayanka Sharma Patel/picture courtesy: Mayanka's Instagram account

Model-turned-actress Mayanka Sharma Patel says her height helped her in bagging a role in the show "Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum".

After doing a short film and commercials, she is set to debut on the small screen with a new show titled "Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum".

"I am really happy to make my debut with the show. I play a character named Amrita. The show's makers needed a tall and lean personality like (former Miss Universe) Sushmita Sen for the role," Mayanka said in a statement.

"Amrita is a high profile fashion show organiser and a businesswoman. For her, her image and prestige are everything. I can proudly say I got this role because of my good height," added the former beauty queen, who stands tall at 5 feet and 11 inches.

