Mayawati aide raided by Income Tax wing

IT officials said the raids were unleashed for suspected tax evasion running into several crores of rupees. More than a dozen locations were searched in all.

The Lucknow and New Delhi residences of retired IAS officer Net Ram, a close aide of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, were raided by the Income Tax department on Tuesday, officials said.

Considered close to the Bahujan Samaj Party chief, the 1979-batch IAS officer was part of a group of powerful bureaucrats who ran the show when Mayawati was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

He was Principal Secretary (Home) in 2007-12 and later rose to became Mayawati's Principal Secretary. Post-retirement, he advised Mayawati and was reportedly contemplating the Lok Sabha polls on BSP ticket.

