Mayawati asks those who flayed her over statues to apologise

Statue of Unity in Kevadia colony of Narmada district. Pic/PTI

Hours after the inauguration of a '3,000-cr statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, BSP president Mayawati demanded an apology from those who had flayed her over the statues of Dalit leaders her government installed in UP.

"All those in the BJP, the RSS and company need to apologise for terming the statues installed by the then BSP government to honour icons like Baba Saheb Ambedkar and others as wasteful expenditure," she said in a statement.

From 'mitron' to 'saathiyon'

While inaugurating the Statue of Unity, PM Modi let go of his favourite word 'mitron', to make way for 'saathiyon'. His speech did not have the word 'mitron' even once, but had 'saathiyon' 16 times. While some thought this was weird, others did not have as much fun listening to the PM's speech without his signature word.

