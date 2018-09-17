Mayawati: Can't have a respectable relation with Chandrashekhar Azad

national

The Bhim Army was set up around three years ago in Saharanpur and has gained considerable popularity among members of the Scheduled Caste

Mayawati. Pic/AFP

In a virtual snub to Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad, BSP supremo Mayawati denied any association with him, days after he had claimed that he and his "bua" (aunt) Mayawati have the "same blood".

The Bhim Army was set up around three years ago in Saharanpur and has gained considerable popularity among members of the Scheduled Caste. Azad, 31, walked free from Saharanpur district jail on Friday after the UP government decided to release him before the completion of his detention period.

"Some people in order to realise their vested political interests, some in their defence, while some in order to look young are trying to forge different relationships such as brother-sister and bua-bhatija (aunt and nephew) with me," Mayawati told the media.

Her comments came against the backdrop of the Bhim Army founder, who is also known as Ravan, reportedly claiming, "We both have the same blood. She may have some issues with me, but I have none with her. It is not in my values to speak ill of my bua."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever