Mayawati: Congress' NYAY not a permanent solution to eliminate poverty

Mau (Uttar Pradesh): BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said Congress' NYAY scheme is not a permanent solution for eliminating poverty. NYAY is a flagship scheme of the Congress party under which it has promised Rs 72,000 to 5 crore families every year if the party is voted to power.

"To influence voters, especially the extremely poor, Congress party announced Rs 6000 per month for them. This is not a permanent solution of eliminating poverty," she said while addressing an election rally in Mau.

"Keeping this in mind, we would like to say that if we get an opportunity to form government at the centre then instead of providing Rs 6,000 per month to extremely poor families, we'll give them permanent jobs in government and non-government sectors," she added.

The BSP chief was campaigning for its candidate Atul Rai from Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency. Rai, who is an accused in a rape case, is absconding.

In April, a college student in Varanasi had accused Rai of sexually assaulting her. The victim had alleged that she was taken by Rai to his residence on the pretext of meeting his wife. An FIR has been lodged against Rai in the matter. Ghosi and 12 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on May 19.

