Mayawati discusses new anti-BJP strategy with party

Mayawati told senior party leaders in a closed-door meeting that they must work wholeheartedly to defeat the BJP.



Mayawati. Pic/AFP

Clearly indicating that her "friendship" with the Samajwadi Party would continue, BSP president Mayawati met the party's coordinators to apprise them of the "new strategy" to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

She told senior party leaders in a closed-door meeting that they must work wholeheartedly to defeat the BJP. She also told them that they would be able to fulfill the dream of a "welfare government" if the poor, neglected and oppressed come together and use their last weapon – their vote – to grab the master-key of power.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever