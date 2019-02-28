Mayawati flays PM Narendra Modi over BJP address

national

Mayawati

New Delhi: BSP leader Mayawati on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "serving political interest" when she said India is facing hostility from Pakistan.

"At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, Modi, instead of concentrating on matters of national security, is trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted.

This, she said, was "ridiculous" and showed a "betrayal of national sentiments".

Modi on Thursday addressed Bharatiya Janata Party activists through video conference ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Mayawati pointed out that Indian armed forces foiled a Pakistan Air Force attack on Wednesday.

"It is a matter of big relief but (that) an IAF pilot is under Pakistan custody is a matter of great concern," the Bahujan Samaj Party leader said.

"India should try to do its best at all levels to ensure the safe return of the pilot. Only then the country will feel relief," she added.

