Mayawati is neither a woman nor a man, says BJP MLA Sadhana Singh

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh): BJP Uttar Pradesh MLA Sadhana Singh on Saturday courted controversy by saying that she doesn't think BSP supremo Mayawati is a woman or a man, adding that the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister sold her dignity in exchange for power.

Addressing a rally here, Sadhana, an MLA from Mughalsarai, said: 'I don't think Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister is a woman or a man. She doesn't understand the concept of dignity. Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power.'

'I take this opportunity to condemn Mayawati, who calls herself a woman. She is a shame on the entire womankind. BJP leaders saved her dignity, and she sold it for the sake of her comfort and power. Women from the entire country condemn her,' Sadhna added.

Pankaj Singh, son of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP MLA from Noida, was also present on the occasion.

