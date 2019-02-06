Mayawati joins Twitter for 'speedy interactions' with people

national

BSP national president Mayawati has for first time decided to join Twitter for speedy interaction with media and masses besides expressing her views on various issues of national and political importance through Twitter

Mayawati. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati has for the first time joined Twitter for "speedy interactions" with people. "This is to inform you that BSP national president Mayawati has for first time decided to join Twitter for speedy interaction with media and masses besides expressing her views on various issues of national and political importance through Twitter," read a statement from the party on Wednesday. Her official Twitter handle is @SushriMayawati.

Hello brothers and sisters. With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates. With warm regards. Thank you. — Mayawati (@SushriMayawati) January 22, 2019

Welcoming Mayawati on Twitter, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, "Finally glad to see you here. Happy that you acknowledged and respected my request of joining Twitter during our meeting in Lucknow on January 13. Warm regards."

