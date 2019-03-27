Mayawati: Narendra Modi playing politics over anti-satellite missile capability

national

Her remarks came a few hours after Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing politics over India's anti-satellite missile capability.

"Congratulations to Indian defence scientists for the successful experiment of shooting down a satellite in the space. But the prime minister playing politics under its garb for electoral gains is most condemnable," she said in her tweet in Hindi.

Her remarks came a few hours after Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.

"The honourable election commission should definitely take cognizance of this," Mayawati said in her tweet.

On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi also mocked Narendra Modi. While Rahul Gandhi wished him 'Happy World Theatre Day', Akhilesh Yadav said that Narendra Modi got an hour of free television time.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates