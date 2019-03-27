Mayawati: Narendra Modi playing politics over anti-satellite missile capability

Published: Mar 27, 2019, 14:52 IST | mid-day online desk

Her remarks came a few hours after Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite

Mayawati: Narendra Modi playing politics over anti-satellite missile capability
Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing politics over India's anti-satellite missile capability.

"Congratulations to Indian defence scientists for the successful experiment of shooting down a satellite in the space. But the prime minister playing politics under its garb for electoral gains is most condemnable," she said in her tweet in Hindi.

Her remarks came a few hours after Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.

"The honourable election commission should definitely take cognizance of this," Mayawati said in her tweet.

On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi also mocked Narendra Modi. While Rahul Gandhi wished him 'Happy World Theatre Day', Akhilesh Yadav said that Narendra Modi got an hour of free television time. 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

mayawatiakhilesh yadavrahul gandhinarendra modi

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Lesser known facts about the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK