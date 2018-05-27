Mayawati removes brother from BSP vice-president post

Anand Kumar was appointed by Mayawati as the vice-president in April last year

Mayawati. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday removed her brother, Anand Kumar, from the post of party vice-president. Kumar was appointed by Mayawati as the vice-president in April last year.

In another shuffling move, Mayawati appointed R.S. Kushwaha, a former MLA and MLC, as the new president for BSP's Uttar Pradesh unit.

Kushwaha has replaced Ram Achal Rajbhar, who has now been given the mantle of the national General Secretary of the party.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever