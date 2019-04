Mayawati to kickstart poll campaigning from Odisha

national

Odisha will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats

Mayawati

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati is scheduled to visit Odisha on Tuesday to kick off her election campaign. Mayawati will address a public rally at Baramunda Ground in Bhubaneswar, a statement from the party read.



