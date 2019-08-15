Mayor Sanas Independence Million a tricky race

other-sports

"The Major Baburao Sanas Independent Million Powered by SRS Group" may well be the longest title for a race of the current Pune monsoon season. Traditionally notorious as the "graveyard" of favourites, it will feature as the prime event of Thursday's seven-race Independence Day card.

Ten runners and riders will face the starter for million-rupee stakes,, and five among them--Brazos, Grand Chieftain, Benevolence, Star Silver & Kennedy-- appear to have a better chance than the other half. The last-named, who followed stable mate winner Arrowfield into the homestretch in a race during the opening week before his rider was dislodged, gets my first nomination.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

True Elegance Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1000m)

Fire Flame 1, Bee Quirky 2, Godsword 3.

True Elegance Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1000m)

Brave 1, Julio Cesaro 2, Majestical 3.

St Emilion Plate - Div II (For 5y&o, class V; 1400m)

Nigthfall 1, Cray Cray 2, Vitesse 3,

Enlightenment Plate (Class II; 1200m)

Gazino 1, Flaming Martini 2, King Khalil 3.

Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Independence Million powered by SRS Group (Class IV; 2000m)

Kennedy 1, Brazos 2, Benevolence 3.

Dr P K Sardeshmukh Maharaj Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Collegium 1, Super Mario 2, Xoxo 3.

St Emilion Plate - Div I (For 5y&o, class V; 1400m)

Gandalf 1, Deccan King 2, Dragonmoss 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Zeemo (3-6) & Star Silver (5-8)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

