Mayor wants one day a week dedicated to cycling in South Mumbai

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar wants Mumbaikars to cycle at least once a week, for their good health and for the environment. She has said that all the main arterial roads in the South Mumbai area should be reserved for cyclists once a week, adding that it will help curb the rising air pollution in the city.

She made the demands at the meeting of the District Road Safety Committee under the chairmanship of MP Arvind Sawant on Tuesday. The mayor and the local MLAs of South Mumbai are part of the panel.

While raising complaints and making suggestions for improving the city's traffic movement, Pednekar directed that one day in a week should be completely reserved for cyclists and that no two- or four-wheelers should be allowed on main arterial roads. This will promote good health among the citizens and also help curb pollution, she said.

Cycling tracks planned

The BMC has been planning to build cycling tracks and has undertaken a project at the Tansa pipeline. Even the ambitious Coastal Road will have a cycling track. As these are still in the pipeline, the mayor has said the main roads should be used in the meantime.

Sawant instructed that action be taken against the motorists who are causing a lot of traffic jams due to unauthorised parking.

