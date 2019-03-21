MBA-turned-serial offender lands in police net again

crime

Police recovered 800 grams of stolen gold ornaments and cash of Rs 1.50 lakh from his possession

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A gold medal MBA graduate-turned-historysheeter, who allegedly indulged in burglaries to lead a lavish life was arrested Wednesday for committing house break-ins here after he was released from prison seven months ago, Cyberabad Police said.

M Vamshi Krishna alias Lokesh was involved in 10 burglaries offences in Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Hyderabad Commissionerates of Telangana since August 2018 after his release from jail, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said. Police recovered 800 grams of stolen gold ornaments and cash of Rs 1.50 lakh from his possession.

The accused, in his mid-thirties, belongs to Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, completed his MBA (HR) in 2004 with a gold medal, the Commissioner said adding he was first arrested in the 2006 in connection with six burglary cases and was subsequently arrested for 22 similar offences and remained in jail. He further said Vamshi Krishna used proceeds from the crime to enjoy a lavish life and went on long tours and stayed in star hotels and added that he was a serial offender.

After release from jail in August 2018, he committed 10 burglaries in the city, the Commissioner said.

