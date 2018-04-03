MBBS student found hanging in hostel of BRD medical college in Gorakhpur

According to some students, Siddharth was upset over something since the last few days and had not appeared for an exam on Monday

A fourth-year MBBS student of Baba Raghav Das Medical College here was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a hostel room in Gorakhpur on Tuesday, the police said. "Sumit Siddharth, a 2014 batch MBBS student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in room number 119 at new UG hostel and it appears that he took the extreme step out of depression," Principal of the medical college Ganesh Kumar said.

According to some students, Siddharth was upset over something since the last few days and had not appeared for an exam on Monday. However, no suicide note was found, the police said. The body has been sent for post mortem, SP city Vinay Kumar Singh said. The principal said that Siddharth's parents in Lucknow have been informed about the incident.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever