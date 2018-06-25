MBMC conservancy workers strip down to their undergarments in protest

The protest spurred state Urban Development Department Secretary Manisha Mhaiskar to direct the MBMC authorities to solve the issue, a release from the outfit said

Representational Image

Hundreds of conservancy workers of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation on Monday stripped down to their undergarments and went about their work in pouring rains to protest against non-issuance of workwear.

The protest was organised by the Shramjeevi Kamghar Sanghatana, a workers' union. "We have demanded shoes, uniforms, and raincoats from the civic corporation several times but it has been ignored for years now. We had organised others modes of protest before we decided on this chhaddi andolan," Shramjeevi Kamghar Sanghatana chief Vivek Pandit told reporters on Monday.

A meeting was held between MBMC commissioner Balaji Khatgaonkar and Pandit on Monday and a solution was worked out, the Shramjeevi Kamghar Sanghatana statement added.

