MBOSE HSSLC Result 2018: Meghalaya 12th Results 2018, check at results.mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2018 are set to be announced today (May 10). Official sources have said that the Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2018 will be announced on 10.00 am at results.mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2018 are set to be announced today (May 10) at 10 am. The MBOSE 12th Result 2018 will probably be released in the month of May /June 2018 for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams and in the second half of May 2018 for Arts stream. You can also check the results at meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com.

Once you are done checking your MBOSE 12th Result 2018, take out a hard copy for getting admission forms of certain universities and colleges or for reference for several other admission-related purposes.

Students can check their Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2018 on Jagran Josh.

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2018 will be available on official website - results.mbose.in

Here are few steps to check your results

>> Visit meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your important details like your roll number, birthdate, name, mobile number, email address

>> Click on the submit button

>> Download PDF of Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2018 copy for future reference.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is the government supervisory and regulatory body that looks after various aspects related to examination, result declaration and education of the SSLC and the HSSLC. Also, academic matters, such as the systematic scheming of 12th and 10th Class curriculum are chief responsibility areas of MBOSE.

