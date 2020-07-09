Search

MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Result 2020 declared, check here

Published: Jul 09, 2020, 09:47 IST | | New Delhi

MBOSE board announced the results for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) on its official websites

Photo used for representational purposes
The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education announced the MBOSE Class 12 results for all three streams - science, commerce and vocational on Thursday.

The MBOSE board announced the results for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) on its official websites. Students who appeared for the exams can check there results here – mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Over 30,600 students had appeared in the MBOSE Class 12 exams this year.

