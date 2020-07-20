MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Class 10 results declared at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the MBOSE class 10 or secondary school leaving examination (SSLC) results on Monday. Students can check their results on megresults.nic.in and mbose.in.

Steps to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020

Visit the official websites mentioned above

Entering the roll number and other login credentials and click on submit

Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out of the result for further reference

Around 51,000 students had appeared for the exam this year. This year, the SSLC result will not be displayed on MBOSE Office due to the Covid-19 situation.

