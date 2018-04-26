MCA CoA to prepare new draft constitution

Yesterday, in a meeting conducted by the MCA CoA, retired Justice Hemant Gokhale and retired Justice VM Kanade heard the MCA members' views on the draft constitution circulated amongst the members for amendments



The Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the Bombay High Court for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to draft a new constitution based on the Justice Lodha Committee report after the members rejected the earlier draft constitution prepared by MCA's constitution committee.

Yesterday, in a meeting conducted by the MCA CoA, retired Justice Hemant Gokhale and retired Justice VM Kanade heard the MCA members' views on the draft constitution circulated amongst the members for amendments.

"All members unanimously rejected the draft constitution as it was not based on Justice Lodha Committee recommendations. Majority of the members supported the full implementation of the report as per the SC judgement (on July 2016)," a MCA member told mid-day. The MCA CoA will now prepare a new draft constitution. It will be circulated among members before it is placed before the general body.

Retired Justice Gokhale said: "It is a democratic system and we had to hear their views. We will consider them, but we cannot do anything contrary to the Lodha Committee recommendations."

