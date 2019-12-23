MCA Cup: U-16 titles for National English (Virar) boys, girls

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

National English High School (Virar) boys and girls defended their U-16 titles in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Cup recently. MCA Cup is an inter-school cricket tournament held in the western suburbs by MCA for schools beyond Dahisar and upto Dahanu. This is the fourth consecutive title for the Virar school's boys team, while the girls emerged winners for the second time.

In the U-16 boys final, Shreyas Gurav's 74 helped National English beat KD High School (Dahanu) by 75 runs. National English posted 200-4 in 45 overs. In reply, the Dahanu side were bundled out for 125 in 36.2 overs. Spinners Bhavesh Chavan (5-47) and Sanmitra Kate (4-44) were the pick of the bowlers.



National English School's boys are all smiles after their recent win

In the U-16 girls T20 final, half centuries by Khushi Nijai (57) and Sarah Samant (54) helped National English (173) register a 160-run win over St Xavier's (Virar). National English's pacer Chinmayee Thopte impressed with 7 for 7, while Vedhasi Patil claimed three wickets as St Xavier's were bowled out for 13 in 10 overs.

