MCA curator Pandu set for international comeback in Pune ODI

cricket

Former Maharashtra pacer and Maharashtra Cricket Association's (MCA) curator, Pandurang Salgaonkar makes a comeback to international cricket with today's India v West Indies ODI here

Pandurang Salgaonkar

It is always difficult for a cricketer to make a comeback. Is it the same where umpires, coaches or others are concerned? It could well be, considering they too face competition and intense pressure.

Former Maharashtra pacer and Maharashtra Cricket Association's (MCA) curator, Pandurang Salgaonkar makes a comeback to international cricket with today's India v West Indies ODI here. Salgaonkar was suspended just before the India v New Zealand ODI at MCA's Gahunje Stadium on October 25 last year when he was captured telling a television channel (in a sting operation) that he could prepare a wicket as per any demand.

After an ICC enquiry, he was found not guilty, but was punished for failing to report the approach. His domestic comeback was witnessed when he prepared the pitch for the Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians game in the last Indian Premier League edition.

The tall personality was seen at the centre of the ground right from the morning, giving instructions to his groundsmen. When the West Indies team arrived at the venue at around 1.30 pm yesterday, Salgaonkar was seen arranging their net practice.

"It looks like he is enjoying his work thoroughly. It's a great relief for Pandu. He was not at fault at all," Naik said referring to the sting operation. "It is never easy to make a successful comeback, but Pandu is doing what he wants to do which is very good to see," added Naik.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates