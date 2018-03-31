MCA imposes life ban on Akhtar Shaikh

The Managing Committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday decided to slap a life ban on Akhtar Shaikh



The Managing Committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday decided to slap a life ban on Akhtar Shaikh, after the club cricketer was exposed by mid-day for playing under a different name in Rajasthan's Rajwada Cricket League in 2017.

"The Managing Committee has decided to ban the cricketer for life from taking any part in MCA-affiliated tournaments," a top MCA official said. Shaikh was bought by Mumbai North Panthers during the auction of the inaugural T20 Mumbai League and also played two matches at the event. He was immediately suspended by the MCA after this newspaper brought it to their attention on March 15. Shaikh played the last Dr HD Kanga Cricket League for National Cricket Club, Cross Maidan in the 'A' division.

