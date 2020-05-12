MCA releases payments to all selectors except one

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has released payments to selectors across age categories but held back the remuneration of one U-19 selector—Rajesh Sutar.

On May 4, mid-day had highlighted the delay in payments to selection committees despite the season ending in March.

MCA's joint secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed on Monday that all selectors have received their dues. When asked why Sutar's payment has not been made, Naik said: "It will be decided in our next Apex Council meeting."

Last week, Sutar shot off an email to the MCA, stating that he had not received his remuneration whereas payments to his colleagues on the selection panel were made.

Could it be because Sutar was subjected to disciplinary proceedings under the MCA rules for alleged misconduct during the U-19 KC Mahindra Shield tournament? All we know is that no decision has been taken by the MCA over the former Ranji Trophy batsman.

