MCA seeks Amicus' advice to conduct elections

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) yesterday sought advice from the Amicus Curiae for conducting its elections. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) yesterday extended the deadline for conducting elections of BCCI's state units by a week to October 4.

The BCCI polls are scheduled to held on October 23. "We wish to inform you that the written order of the Hon'ble High Court is expected to be received only by tomorrow. Subsequently, we have to register the revised constitution with Charity Commissioner," the MCA wrote in an email to PS Narsimha, who acted as Amicus Curiae (friend of the court) in the matter before the court.

The email was put up on the MCA website. "We seek an appointment with you to address our difficulties and seek your counsel on the issues to conduct the election as per the reviced constitution at the earliest," the MCA further wrote.

